COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 14 years since the body of Demetrius Donnell Binion was found inside an apartment in 2008.

In the very early morning of Jun 15, police were called to a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred near the corner of Pikes Peak Ave. and N Murray Blvd.

Officers discovered the remains of Binion inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

Binion who was also known as ‘Meechi,’ had recently traveled from Chicago to Colorado Springs.

At this time, no arrests have been made and this investigation is still on going.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.