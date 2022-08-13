COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the murder of a man who was shot during a robbery in 1974.

At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery and shooting at Wrigley’s Grocery Store located on Airport Road, 48 years ago.

Arriving officers found 31-year-old Charles McLaughlin, the store’s assistant manager, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that McLaughlin had been shot during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 30-years-old, six feet tall wearing a light blue shirt and beige-colored hat with a short brim.

Throughout this investigation, no suspects were arrested for the murder of McLaughlin and his case remains open.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.