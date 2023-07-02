COLD CASE: Who killed Charles Glover?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues searching for a suspect in the death of 28-year-old Charles Glover who was killed 31 years ago.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation; Charles L. Glover

In 1992, CSPD officers were called to the Motel De Ville at 1411 South Nevada Avenue on reports of a possible shooting shortly before 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located Glover laying in the parking lot in front of room 35, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Glover was transported to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

Witness statements reported a heavy-set white male driving a 1960-70s brown Chevy Nova who may have followed Glover into the parking lot. The suspect was seen near Glover’s vehicle moments before the shooting, per CBI.

Glover served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson at the time of his death. He was married and was a father of four children.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.