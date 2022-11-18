(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a former El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Lieutenant after she was found dead in her home 32 years ago in 1990.

On Nov. 18, EPSO deputies conducted a welfare check on EPSO Lieutenant Cecelia Benefield-Cipriani. When they arrived at her home in Ivy-Wild, deputies found Lt. Benefield-Cipriani on the floor, still in uniform, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to CSPD.

Evidence at the scene indicated that several rooms of the home had been ransacked. It was learned that several residential burglaries had recently occurred in the area, but no eyewitnesses were identified. Neighbors did not notice any unusual activity around the house near the time of her death, per CSPD.

This case remains open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.