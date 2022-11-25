(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire 18 years ago in 2004.

Brandon K. Browne, 23, was killed following an altercation between two different groups of individuals on Nov. 25.

At 9 p.m., on Thanksgiving night, a group of seven friends met at the Icon Night Club on North Academy Boulevard. Two sisters with this group interacted with other men at the bar, according to CSPD. There may have been a verbal confrontation between the men and the original group of friends, said CSPD.

At approximately 2 a.m., the seven friends departed in three cars and drove as a group to the Denny’s parking lot located on Academy and Flintridge. CSPD stated that the two sisters were together in one car.

The women reported that a dark-colored Ford Explorer or Expedition SUV pulled up beside their car at a stoplight near Flintridge Dr. The two sisters claimed that two African American men were trying to ‘hit on them.’ The women stated they rebuffed the advances and continued to the south end of the Denny’s parking lot where they met with the rest of their group.

A few minutes later, the same SUV that had made advances on the women pulled into the Denny’s lot near the group of friends. A verbal altercation between the two groups of people ensued, during which shots were fired from the SUV. CSPD said a weapon may also have been fired from an individual or individuals from the original friend group as the suspect vehicle fled the area.

According to CSPD, Browne was hit by one of the gunshots while standing in the parking lot and died as a result of this injury. Browne had been part of the original group of friends from the Icon Night Club and did not appear to have been involved in the described confrontation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.