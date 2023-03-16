(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for answers in the homicides of Annabelle Leonard and Thomas Leonard who were killed 20 years ago in 2003.

According to CSPD, on March 16, 2003, at around 1:22 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to 3834 Constitution Avenue about a report of smoke emanating from the home. When firefighters arrived, they found the body of 84-year-old Annabelle Leonard in the basement and the body of a man, Annabelle’s son 48-year-old Thomas Leonard, on the main level of the townhome.

Annabelle Leonard, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Thomas Leonard, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Police said their investigation showed that both Annabell and Thomas Leonard died due to stab wounds and that it appeared the fire was started to cover up the murders.

CSPD also found the townhouse seemed to have been ransacked, drawers were pulled out and contents were dumped on the floor.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.