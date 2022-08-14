COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who died inside a 7-Eleven after being shot multiple times in 2008.

At approximately 10:41 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at the 7-Eleven located on 1240 E. Fillmore St.

Arriving officers found the victim, 24-year-old Andrew Tuncap, lying on the floor inside the store. Tuncap had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Police say the second victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews and forensically examined the evidence in an attempt to identify the suspects.

No arrests have been made in Tuncap’s murder and his investigation remains open 14 years later.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.