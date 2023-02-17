(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 3-year-old girl who was killed 14 years ago in 2009.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

On Feb. 17, 2009, CSPD officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road after receiving a 911 call reporting an unresponsive girl.

3-year-old Kiera Taylor was found in her bedroom unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, per CSPD. According to a doctor, Taylor sustained head injuries resulting from blunt force trauma and it was unlikely she would survive. The following day, Taylor was pronounced dead.

The doctor also told officers that Taylor’s injuries were not consistent with injuries resulting from an accidental fall in his opinion, said CSPD. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Despite several interviews and follow-ups, the murder of Taylor remains unsolved. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.