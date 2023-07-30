COLD CASE: Where is Gayla Barnes?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It has been 33 years since Gayla Jean Barnes went missing in 1990. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for answers regarding her disappearance.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

On July 30, Barnes was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen around 4 a.m. on July 29, when she was headed to Denver.

Barnes was 34 at the time of her disappearance. She is a White woman, approximately 5’9” and 130 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Barnes’ vehicle was later recovered by the Aurora Police Department. Authorities said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

Cold Case detectives are still actively working to find answers. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.