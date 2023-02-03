(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing in April of 2017.

On April 25, 2017, 46-year-old Dolores Raygoza was reported missing by a family member. Raygoza was last seen in Colorado Springs on Feb. 3, 2017.

She is a Hispanic female, approximately 4’8”, 80 lbs, with brown hair and dark brown eyes and a mole on her bottom lip. Raygoza also has a tattoo of a cherry on her chest, a tattoo of a butterfly on her right arm, and a tattoo of her children’s names on her left calf, according to CSPD.

Raygoza was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and tennis shoes. Detectives are still actively working to find answers.