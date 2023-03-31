COLD CASE: Where is Deborah Ann Heriford?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the disappearance of a woman 12 years after she was reported missing.

On March 31, 2011, 52-year-old Deborah Heriford was last seen walking her dog, a Westie Terrier, near Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She was reported missing on April 3, 2011, by her husband when she did not show up for her job as a crossing guard at Discovery Canyon Elementary School. Heriford was in the process of divorcing her husband, per CBI.

Heriford left behind her car and other belongings at her home in the 2700 block of Maroon Bells Avenue. She took only her cell phone and keys, according to CBI. Her dog was found tied to a post behind a business a quarter mile from her home.

There were no indications of forced entry or foul play in her home. However, police said Heriford’s disappearance is considered suspicious. Officers found Heriford’s car parked on the street after she went missing. Heriford was known to always park her car in the garage, said CBI.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.