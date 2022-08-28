COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a man who went missing 31 years ago on Aug. 28.

In 1991, 54-year-old Daniel Miranda was reported missing. He was last seen on August 12, 1991 wearing a white cowboy hat, blue western shirt and blue jeans. Miranda is Hispanic, approximately 5’11” and 185 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Miranda left in a rental car that was rented for him by a friend. The vehicle was a 1991 maroon Mazda 4-door sedan with license plate, ZPZ931.

According to police, Miranda said he was going to Denver to visit friends and would return the following day but was not heard from since.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.