COLD CASE: Where is Clinton Sutton?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a man who was reported missing by a family member in December 2014.

Courtesy of CSPD

Clinton John Anthony Sutton was last seen on Nov. 6, 2014, when he was dropped off at the Sun Spring Motel on S. Nevada Avenue, according to police.

Sutton is described as a 36-year-old white male, approximately 5’10’’ to 6’0’’ tall and 185 to 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He can be identified by his partially amputated foot and a few missing toes, per CSPD. Sutton also had tattoos on his right wrist and left forearm. CSPD says Sutton had previously used the names Jamerson and Bugler.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Clinton Sutton, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).