(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s been 37 years since 7-month-old Christopher Abeyta was taken from his parents’ bedroom in the middle of the night, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In 1986, officers were called to the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle just west of Quail Lake on the south side of the city. Officers got the call at about 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they were told Abeyta was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 a.m. His family members said when they woke up, he was gone.

An investigation found the home garage door opener was missing and their basement window was open, per CBI.

Christopher Abeyta possible age progression.

Christopher Abeyta as a baby, and age-progressed to 32 years old. / Photos courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression photo of Abeyta in 2018. They used family photos and technology to create a photo of what Abeyta might look like at 32 years old.

In February 2019, CSPD tested and received results from three DNA samples from people who believed they might be the missing boy. DNA samples were tested between August and October of that year but none matched.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said circumstances surrounding Abeyta’s disappearance are considered suspicious. If you have any information, call police at (719) 444-7000.