COLD CASE: Where is Bekime Elshani?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the disappearance of a woman who went missing 15 years ago.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

22-year-old Bekime Elshani, or Becky, was reported missing by her father on March 31, 2008. She may also have been known as Bekime Bartle.

Elshani was last seen near her home in the 6000 block of Twin Oaks Drive early morning on March 31, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Elshani may have been using one of the following vehicles:

A blue 2004 Mazda with the license 777-OFZ

A white 1990 Chevrolet with the license 203-JEE

A red 1987 Nissan pickup truck with the license 437-AOV

At the time of her disappearance, Elshani was described as a White female, 5’5″ tall, approximately 110 to 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She had a fairy tattoo on her lower back, per CBI.

Her disappearance is considered suspicious and foul play is suspected. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.