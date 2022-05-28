COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 42 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found 83-year-old Artie A. Borden lying on his kitchen floor, beaten and partially conscious.

In May 1980, a patrol officer was called to a resident in the 200 block east of Fountain.

Upon arriving, the officer found Borden severely beaten and in a semi-conscious state. Borden was unable to identify his attacker to the officer.

The tenant who called the police said he overheard what sounded like an argument between Borden and another unknown individual. When the tenant went to investigate, he discovered Borden beaten and lying on his kitchen floor.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries in June 1980.

Borden ran a rooming house for the poor. Meals and temporary shelter were provided for those in need.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.