Cold case anniversary: Who Killed John Martinez?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on Sept. 14, 2011, about an assault on John Martinez the previous night at Dorchester Park. He later died due to his injuries.

Martinez was sleeping in the park on South Nevada Avenue and said two men he didn’t know attacked him. Eight days later, he died due to his injuries.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CSPD said numerous people were interviewed, and forensic evidence was gathered from the scene. However, the investigation into the death of Martinez remains open.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000