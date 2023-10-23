(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor World Arena has announced that Multi-platinum, award-winning independent artist Cody Jinks will perform at the World Arena on June 9, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at Noon and range from $29 to $225 plus fees.

Cody Jinks is based in Texas and throughout his career has released 10 studio albums, and sold over 2 million units. Jinks has over 3.5 billion streams online and earned the Pandora Radio Billions Award.

According to Jinks’ website, he will also be in Grand Junction on June 8, 2024.