CO Delegation urges Secretary of U.S. Air Force to reconsider Space Command’s location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Months after former United States President Donald Trump announced his decision to move U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, Colorado members of Congress are fighting to have the decision reconsidered.

In a recently-released letter from Colorado Congress members to newly-appointed Secretary of the United States Air Force Frank Kendall, members urged the secretary to “conduct an urgent and thorough review” of the Trump administration’s decision.

Members provided two primary reasons for the reconsideration: threat to national security and mission readiness as well as opaque and inconsistent process.

In the letter, members pointed to Colorado Springs’ current military programs including the

National Space Defense Center (NSDC), U.S. Northern Command, North American Aerospace

Defense Command, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, the U.S. Air Force Academy, Buckley Space Force Garrison and the National Reconnaissance Office’s Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado as well as

“communications infrastructure that is specifically designed to support the space mission.”

Members also voiced concern regarding the potential move’s cost.

“Reports suggest that keeping USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs may save taxpayers $1.2 billion and achieve full mission capability seven years earlier,” the letter reads.

Other concerns listed in the letter included the move’s impact on Colorado’s civilian workforce, mission readiness, and impacts on “threats in space.”

Authors of the letter included U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper as well as U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn, Joe Neguse, Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow, and Lauren Boebert.

To read the letter in its entirety, click below.