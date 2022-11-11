(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Board of Education has approved final revisions to Colorado Academic Standards for social studies in their November meeting.

The new standards add contributions of ethnic and religious groups as well as LGBTQ+ people while teaching civil government. The standards also add minority groups into history and civics lessons in public schools.

The vote comes after more than a year of discussion and consideration of public comments about the standards.

The board also reviewed standards for Holocaust and genocide studies in accordance with a House bill that was passed in 2020 giving schools until July, 1 2023 to implement the standards.

Other changes in the board meeting included; assessments approved for identifying reading deficiencies, framework targets for 2023, an extension for educator training, and approved amendments to a grant designed to remove barriers to learning for students who experience multiple moves during their K-12 education.