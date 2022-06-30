COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZ) 21-month-old giraffe, BB, will soon be relocated to the Denver Zoo. BB will meet her new playmate, 5-year-old Dobby, and his mom, Kipele.

CMZoo says BB’s exact moving date will not be shared. However, guests will have the chance to see her at CMZoo through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The move is in support of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP). SSPs are managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). AZA matches individual animals throughout AZA-accredited organizations for breeding. According to CMZ, the goal is to create the most genetically diverse population of animal ambassadors possible in human care.

Zoos accredited by the AZA, including CMZoo and Denver Zoo, regularly participate in animal moves such as this for the greater good of the species in their collective care.

Although BB won’t immediately participate in the SSP breeding recommendation, this move is a step in that direction. BB’s genetics are valuable to the future diversity of giraffe in human care, says CMZoo.