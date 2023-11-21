(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is offering adults the chance to attend the last 21-and-up event of the year, Electric Moonlight, which is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

CMZoo said Electric Moonlight includes all of the magic of Electric Safari, such as 50 acres of light displays, hand-made light sculptures, enormous animal inflatables, animal demonstrations, and a drone light show, plus live music and all-inclusive food and drink samplings, and Santa himself to listen to grown-ups’ holiday wishes.

Tickets to the event help fund animal care, zoo operations, improvements, conservation, and more. Tickets include access to most animal areas at the zoo, live performances by local musicians, and food and drink options.

Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at CMZoo’s website, linked above.