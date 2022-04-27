COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has once again been nominated in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The zoo is nominated for the categories of Best Zoo as well as Best Zoo Exhibit for the Rocky Mountain Wild. CMZoo was named #4 Best Zoo and #3 Best Zoo Exhibit (Rocky Mountain Wild) in the contest in 2021.

Since this is a reader’s choice competition, you can help our local zoo win! Now until May 23, you can vote for both categories by going to the CMZoo’s voting page. Votes can be cast daily through 10 a.m. MT Monday, May 23.

Winners will be announced Friday, May 27.