COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet Blanca, CMZoo’s eight-week-old Rocky Mountain goat! She was named after Blanca Peak – one of Colorado’s tallest mountains.

Blanca is growing in leaps and bounds, says CMZoo. She was the first spring baby born at CMZoo and has become an independent and energetic baby mountain goat.

According to CMZoo, Blanca now weighs nearly 30 pounds, has met the full five-member heard of Rocky Mountain goats at CMZoo and is even learning to take food from the keepers.