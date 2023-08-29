(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Staff at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) and Toronto Zoo are mourning the loss of Mila, a two-year-old Amur Tiger who transferred to CMZoo in March 2023.

CMZoo said Mila passed away on Friday, Aug. 25. CMZoo said she was brought to the zoo in March on a future breeding recommendation, however as Amur tigers are solitary animals, she never met CMZoo’s male tiger, Chewy.

“She was making such great progress with us,” said Rebecca Zwicker, Animal Care Manager in Asian Highlands at CMZoo. “She was a feisty and intelligent tiger, and the team had been patiently and consistently training with her to help her settle in and feel comfortable in indoor and outdoor spaces behind the scenes. She was getting so close to being out where guests could see her. We were excited to introduce her to our community and for people to fall in love with her here, just as they had in Toronto.”

Mila had a recently discovered severe dental issue that was advancing to her sinuses, and if left untreated the issue could be fatal for animals. CMZoo said on Friday, Mila received an injection of initial anesthesia, then she jumped up on a bench where she began to lay down and let the anesthetic drugs take effect. CMZoo reports that less than a minute after lying down, she slipped off of the waist-high bench, causing a fatal spinal injury.

Courtesy: Toronto Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Toronto Zoo

Courtesy: Toronto Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

CMZoo said due to the short timeframe from lying down to slipping off, it was impossible from a human safety standpoint to stop her fall.

“She could have slid off from that height a hundred times and landed in a variety of other positions and been unaffected,” said Dr. Eric Klaphake, CMZoo’s Head Veterinarian. “The team quickly entered her den when it was safe and diligently tried for 40 minutes to give her life-saving care.”

CMZoo said while CMZoo and Toronto Zoo teams work through the loss, CMZoo is focused on preventing this accident from happening in the future.

“We feel a huge responsibility for all of the animals in our care, and we especially feel for Mila, her current and past caretakers, and the people in Toronto who loved her from her birth as the only survivor in her litter,” said Bob Chastain, CMZoo President and CEO. “Not only was she an internationally beloved individual who defied the odds as a cub and survived to adulthood, but she was here on a mission to save her own species.”