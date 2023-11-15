(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An unknown, potentially serious respiratory illness is reportedly circulating in dogs around El Paso County, prompting the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) to cancel its November Dog Days event out of an abundance of caution.

With the holidays approaching, some may be considering boarding their dogs while they’re away. Fox Run Veterinary Hospital in Monument sent out an alert to its clients, which was sent to FOX21 News by a viewer, warning of the potential for this illness to spread at dog parks, boarding facilities, daycares, and grooming facilities.

The hospital said the illness has the potential to be severe, and that it has been recorded in both Colorado Springs and Monument. Dogs present with cough, fever, and sometimes pneumonia, and the hospital said many of them have not responded to typical treatment for respiratory illness. Some have reportedly progressed to needing hospitalization in the ICU for oxygen and IV antibiotics.

The hospital said in a few cases, the illness has been fatal after dogs developed hemorrhagic pneumonia, and while the illness can progress more quickly in older dogs, even younger dogs have developed this type of pneumonia.

Fox Run Veterinary Hospital added that it has tested several of the sick dogs with a respiratory test, and most known pathogens are coming back negative. The hospital speculates that the illness is likely a viral mutation, based on the fact that it does not respond to antibiotics the way that bacterial pneumonia and respiratory disease usually respond.

“We don’t share any of this because we want to scare you but we do want you to have this information so that you can be proactive in keeping your pet as safe as possible,” said the hospital.

Some events in the community have been canceled out of an abundance of caution, including CMZoo’s November Dog Days at the zoo.

“We apologize for any disappointment, but we want to do our part to help keep our guests’ furry family members safe this holiday season,” CMZoo said in a post on X. All tickets will be refunded, and ticketholders will receive an email.

If you notice your dog is coughing, sneezing, has a runny nose or seems otherwise ill, you should consult your veterinarian right away.