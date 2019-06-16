CMoore of Colorado: South Table Mountain

CMoore of Colorado highlights a little-known hidden gem or a place we see or hear of all the time that has a historical significance you didn’t know about.

After a short break in Mexico, we are back exploring Colorado this time I am in Golden, hiking South Table Mountain Trail.

There are a lot of different trails in South Table Mountain Park. I choose to go just west of that and start at the trailhead at 18th & Belvedere Streets. This trail is called Sleeping Elk trail. It’s a short and steep trek to the top.

Once you get to the top, you can see Lookout Mountain and the City of Golden including the Coors Brewery down below.

Millions of years ago, a volcanic eruption is what formed the flat-top mesa you can see today.

Hit the trail!

