DIVIDE, Colo – Clyde the Mammoth Donkey was out shaking hooves with constituents during his first public appearance as the Mayor of Divide.

For over a decade, the Mayor of Divide fundraiser picks any animal as the city’s honorary mayor for two years. On Friday, newly elected Mayor Clyde won by 1,700 votes over his new vice mayors, Cinna and Maizey, who tied for second place. This year’s campaign raised a record-breaking $41,040 for The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

Mayor Clyde was welcomed into his prestigious new role at a gathering on Saturday at Paradox Beer Company in Divide.











Clyde summarizes his political platform on his Facebook, promising “free snacks for everyone in our community,” The donkey also clarified his political leanings.

“I am liberally conservative. That is to say; I could be considered conservatively liberal. Make no mistake; I’m not opposed to being considered liberally liberal or conservatively conservative!” Clyde posted.

“I will work both sides of the aisle because sometimes there is a spot in the middle you have to get around! I do lean left, but I also lean right because when it comes to a puddle and you have to figure out how to get around it!” Clyde added.

The community also took the time to thank outgoing Mayor Piper for her hard work over the last two years.