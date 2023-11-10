DENVER (KDVR) — Anderson Lee Aldrich, the person responsible for a shooting that killed five people and injured more than a dozen others at Club Q in Colorado Springs nearly a year ago, has been relocated out of the state.

A public information officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections told FOX31 that Aldrich was moved “due to safety concerns surrounding his high-profile cases.”

Aldrich, pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder in June and was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

When Aldrich was sentenced, the El Paso County district attorney said they would be assessed in Denver, and then a determination would be made on which state facility they would serve their sentence.

Aldrich is now housed in the Wyoming State Penitentiary.