(BOULDER COUNTY, Colo.) — As the season’s close is quickly approaching, Eldora made sure to make the most of its Closing Weekend.

With nearly a foot of snow overnight on Saturday, Eldora’s conditions are sublime for Closing Weekend. The weekend is said to be packed with events like a Nokian Green Tire Giveaway, Blowout Retail Sales, CU Buffs Ski Team Nor-Alp Schralp, and more!

Saturday, they hosted BIPOC Mountain Collective and Native Womens Wilderness, and many other happy guests. BIPOC Mountain Collective group got in on some lessons with Eldora’s Ski & Ride School instructors, according to the mountain resort.

Credit: Ryan DeCesari / Eldora Mountain Resort

Sunday’s activities include the University of Colorado Ski Team’s legendary Nor-Alp Schralp intrasquad competition. The 20-time NCAA Division 1 Champions will be holding their annual Nor-Alp Schralp—a fun, unique intra-squad competition packed with thrills and spills, celebrating a long season of hard work and featuring Alpine athletes racing Nordic and vice versa.



Credit: Eldora Mountain Resort

Closing day is Sunday, April 16, 2023, for the 2022/23 winter season! For more details on the events or to learn about Eldora Mountain, head to eldora.com.