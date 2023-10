(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs climber is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after they reportedly fell 40 feet Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says the climber fell 40 feet in Cheyenne Canyon. Heavy Rescue assisted in the rescue and found the climber on steep and rocky terrain.

The climber was rescued and transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to CSFD.