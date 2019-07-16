Click it or Ticket week: Family saved by seat belts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– With the summer still ahead of them, the Engebrecths were on their way for a family camping trip.

In their Dodge pick-up pulling the camping trailer behind them, they were approaching La Junta on Highway 50 in Pueblo County.

There was someone passing us on the right shoulder of the road.” said Lauren Engebrecth, “She lost control and hit our trailer which caused us to roll.”

Courtesy: Lauren Engebrecht





The truck rolled off of the side of the road, crushing the top of the cab in on to heads. The next thing Lauren remembers is people coming to help them.

“My son and my husband were on the drivers side so they were laying on the ground. [My daughters] Colby and Harley and I were on my side so we were hanging from our seatbelts.” said Engebrecht.

The youngest daughter suffered a fractured elbow and her dad is still recovering from spinal fractures.

Lauren says, he just began half day shifts at work. It’s relief for him, she says, because he’s a guy who always needs something to do. In her mind, there’s one thing that saved them.

“We are living proof that you do survive wearing your seatbelts,” said Engebrecht, ” It’s important I mean, you think about in all of this, what could have been. My kids were in the car you know, I could have been left without one of my kids or left without my husband or they could have been left without a mother.”

Colorado’s seat belt use lags behind the country. 90% of people report using a seatbelt, 85% in Colorado and 86% in El Paso County. Nearly half of fatal crashes have an unrestrained occupant inside a vehicle. The Colorado Department of Transportation estimates 70 lives could be saved if all seatbelts were used in those situations.

“It’s tough to know that something you could have prevented in just a couple of seconds could save a life,” said Pete Carey, the under-sheriff for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Seat belt use in rural Colorado is worse. Many counties report use around 75 percent. In Cheyenne County just 65 percent of people say they regularly use theirs.

Half of the fatal crashes in 2017 happened in rural Colorado. In over 57 percent of those crashes, a person was not wearing a seatbelt.

Carey has worked in law enforcement for years and says, covering traffic accident often times were the hardest scenes to work on.

“Walking up to that car with severe damage and saying your prayer and doing what you can to make sure there are survivors and they can get help.” said Carey, “When you walk up to a car with severe damage and you look inside and everybody is restrained and they get out and [they can be] walking around in 15-20 minutes. On the other hand, I’ve seen cars with moderate or little damage and people don’t have seat belts on, they end up going to the hospital and some even die.”

This week, July 15-21 the CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol will have more troopers looking for driver’s without a seat belt. All children younger than 16 must be restrained properly (younger children need car seats), anyone in a car with a driver younger than 18 needs a seat belt, and any adult in the front seat of a car is required to wear a seat belt under Colorado law.

“I think it’s about awareness, I think it’s about education, and it’s about voluntary compliance.” said Carey.

Education, like learning about the Engebrecth’s and how each one of them survived.

“You don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you. You can be the best driver but you don’t know about the people that are on the road with you.”