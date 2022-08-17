EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman has received the first ever Guardian of Democracy Award.

Broerman was presented the award at the 2022 Colorado County Clerks Association (CCCA) Summer Conference. This new award from the CCCA recognizes Broerman’s leadership that has navigated his office through challenging times with integrity, professional fortitude, and inspiration.

“Clerks across the state know what Chuck has been through over the last two years. We have seen other clerks bend to political pressure and fail to do the right thing. No clerk in Colorado has faced more pressure than Chuck and yet he has never wavered in doing the right thing or in telling the truth,” said Matt Crane, CCCA Executive Director.

“Chuck has also never failed to stand up for his fellow clerks across the state when they have faced threats and intimidation,” Crane added. “We are honored to recognize Chuck for his integrity, courage, and leadership in following the law and telling the truth about Colorado elections.”

Clerk Broerman said he was honored and humbled to receive the award: ““Clerks around the state have been under enormous scrutiny and pressure along with election staff members and volunteers. We all must work to protect the democratic principles for which this country stands. The cornerstone of which is making the voice of the people heard in fair and accurate elections.”