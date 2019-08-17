Clear iPhone case features a 3-D piece of fried chicken

An accessory that would make Colonel Sanders chuckle, you can now deck out your phone with a fried chicken smartphone case.

The clear smartphone covers come with incredibly realistic 3-D rubber replicas of fried chicken legs or wings; even their uneven golden-brown batter resembles the real deal.

The 3-D meats serve as a makeshift “PopSockets” to help make holding your phone easier.

The cases are available for iPhone 5 up to iPhone X’s and sold on Amazon for US$15.90.

You know what they say, ain’t no thang like a chicken wing!