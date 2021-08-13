Clean the Dream event is coming up on Aug. 21

LAKE GEORGE, Colo.– This year’s Clean the Dream event is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 8:00 a.m. and lasting until around 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

The event was created by locals Brandon Kramer and Landon Mayer in 2015 who were concerned about the amount of trash along the riverbank. After getting approval from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the two men volunteered to clean the three-mile long stretch of the South Platte River, also known as the “Dream Stream”.

“The Dream Stream” is located in the Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area.

In 2019, 765 pounds of trash were collected by 125 volunteers. Because the event did not take place on account of COVID-19, even more trash is expected this year.

Donations of $15 per person are requested for the event, and registration is strongly encouraged.

Breakfast will be deserved to all volunteers starting at 8:00 a.m., waivers and maps will be dispersed amongst participants and then, the real fun will begin. Trash bags and tools for pickup will be provided to volunteers as they are split up and directed to different locations along the riverbank. A barbecue lunch will also be provided.

After the clean-up, there will be a meet-up in the parking lot to debrief. Everyone who returns with a full trash bag will get a raffle ticket for a drawing on fishing and outdoor gear donated from local companies.

Masks are required for this event as well as social distancing during breakfast and lunch.

To register to volunteer for the event, click here.