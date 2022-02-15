CiviCO accepting applications now for 2022 Governors Fellowship

DENVER — CiviCO, a nonprofit for civic-minded leaders, is now accepting applications for its 2022 Governors Fellowship Program. Each year, CiviCO selects 30 mid- to senior-level career executives across Colorado who are professionals actively engaged in their communities.

The application period for the Colorado Governors Fellowship program is open to residents through Friday, March 18, 2022. Apply at https://www.livecivico.org/fellowship-application.

Ryan Heckman, co-chairman of CiviCO, said , “We are seeking diverse change-makers from around Colorado who want to apply their leadership skills to government, public sector initiatives and community engagement.”

Since 2016, CiviCO has graduated 122 fellows and offers coaching to help those individuals with leadership ability work as community and civic leaders.

The year-long fellowship will include formal instruction by University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs professors, applied case studies, conversations with thought leaders and access to the governor and his staff through meetings and events. All fellows who complete the requirements of the program will be ceremonially inducted.

The program will start in September 2022 and will end in May 2023 with a fall retreat. The cost ranges from $4,500 to $7,500 depending on entrepreneur or corporation status. Scholarships are available as well. For more information: https://www.livecivico.org/2021-cgfp.