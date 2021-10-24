Section of Pikes Peak Greenway to be closed for months amid construction project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will begin a major maintenance project Monday, Oct. 25 on a section of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in northern Colorado Springs.

To lessen impacts to trail commuters and users, the majority of work has been scheduled over the winter months, and the project is expected to be complete in April 2022, weather and resource dependent.

The 1.25-mile trail section is located between the overpass at I-25 and Rockrimmon Boulevard going north to the confluence of Cottonwood and Monument creeks, near Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle. The project will remove and replace existing asphalt with concrete, plus the trail will be widened.

This section of the Pikes Peak Greenway will be closed throughout construction and users should use caution in this area and follow posted detour signs. The designated detour route utilizes Corporate Drive and the western sidewalk along North Nevada Avenue.

The project aims to improve safety for users. Other improvements include replacement of the existing asphalt trail with a new concrete surface, plus a new adjacent gravel running path where the trail corridor allows removal and reconstruction of a retaining wall.

Installation of drainage improvements, including a new storm drain under the trail at several locations and lowering of utilities on the west side of the pedestrian bridge near Criterium Bicycles. The utility work will be completed by Colorado Springs Utilities.

This work is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The estimated total cost is $1 million.

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PPGreenwayTrail. The public can also call (719) 426-6030 or email PPGreenwayTrail@gmail.com with questions. To sign-up for project e-newsletters, email PPGreenwayTrail@gmail.com requesting to be added to the notification list.