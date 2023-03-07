(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With hundreds of Colorado Springs kids playing soccer for free this Spring thanks to a program created by the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Scheels are now looking to enhance this experience for all city soccer players, regardless of whether they received a free spot.

A total of 1,300 kids will play soccer, t-ball, baseball, and softball for free in 2023 through the City’s Sports Office. For Spring Soccer, free registrations were given to the first 460 kids to register in the PreK-4th grade age divisions.

According to the City, all players regardless of whether they received a free spot will get a free soccer ball to keep and practice with at home. The balls will be delivered by CSPD officers throughout the month of March at practice sites across the city.

This is part of CSPD’s PlayCOS initiative, now in its third year.

According to the City since 2021, PlayCOS has hosted 73 events, donated to 21 schools and three community centers, and has had more than 28,000 positive police/community interactions through sport.