City releases winter weather status report; here’s what’s happening around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has sent out a progress report for Wednesday’s winter operations, which includes information about snow plows, shoveling, and road closures.

According to the city, snowplow operations are ongoing throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County. At last report, there were no road closures.

Although three warming centers were open overnight, they have closed for the day.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management also sent out a reminder for residents and business owners regarding snow shoveling:

It is your responsibility to clear all sidewalks within 24 hours after the end of an ice or snow event.

It is your responsibility, after plows have cleared the snow from your roadways, to remove any snow that might get deposited on your sidewalk or at the end of your driveways. Please see this link for techniques on how to reduce the amount of snow that might get deposited at the end of your driveway: https://www.codot.gov/travel/assets/driveway-snow-removal-flyer_statewide_2020.pdf

Colorado law (Statute 43-5-301) prohibits the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways and right-of-way (ROW) areas along the roadside.

In the case of a power outage, residents should contact their utility provider. Do not call 9-1-1.

Heavy snow combined with previous wind damage could result in downed trees during or in the wake of the winter storm. The City and County will clear trees that are blocking public rights of way. Property owners are responsible for their own debris and downed trees.

To report a downed tree, in a public right of way in the city, use the GoCOS! mobile app (coloradosprings.gov/gocos) (App Store link) (Play Store link).

To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in El Paso County, visit https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460.

To report a downed tree on a power line, call your electric provider. Do not touch the tree.