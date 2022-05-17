COLORADO SPRINGS — The Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department is gearing up for summer fun, which includes the opening of several options for swimming and splashing over Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s where you can splash into some summer fun:

Spray grounds

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground, located in southeast Colorado Springs at the Deerfield Hills Community Center, includes more than 50 individual spray nozzles and 16 water spray features. The spray ground opens June 1. Operating hours are 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. every other day. Deerfield also has sport courts, fields, and a playground.

Deerfield Hills Spray Grounds

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park is located in northeast Colorado Springs at John Venezia Community Park. It has more than a dozen water features that are directly adjacent to an award-winning universally accessible playground, plus sports fields, courts, and trails. The watering hole opens May 28 and its daily operating hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There is no cost to use the spray grounds.

Fountains

Downtown Colorado Springs is home to two beloved fountains that are both functional works of art – the Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park and Uncle Wilber in Acacia Park. Opening day for both fountains is May 28. Julie Penrose operates from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Uncle Wilber from noon – 6 p.m. daily. There is no cost to use the fountains.

Uncle Wilbur

The playground at Acacia Park is closed this summer while a new play area is constructed. For more information on that project, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Acacia.

Outdoor Pools

The Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools, located in central and western Colorado Springs, respectively, open for daily use starting May 28, weather permitting. The outdoor pools are operated through a partnership between the City of Colorado Springs and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. They are open to members of the public who purchase a day pass and also to YMCA members. Visit ppymca.org/poolpass for pool hours and costs.

Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center YMCA are closed until further notice due to concerns around the structural integrity of the facilities. The parks department has planned further assessments to find a path forward for both facilities. More information will be shared when it’s available.

At pools and fountains, when outside temperatures are not expected to reach above 65 degrees, sites may close for the day. Operations usually resume when the hot temperatures return. If in doubt, contact the site before visiting. Also be aware that access to these areas closes during inclement weather and lightning events.

Prospect and Quail lakes – open for recreation year round

Prospect Lake in Memorial Park allows for fishing, paddle boarding, swimming and motorized use. There are no lifeguards on duty, and swimming is at your own risk during designated swimming days – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. There is no cost or permit needed to swim.

Prospect Lake

The newly renovated Eni R Jasperson Beach House at Prospect Lake provides an outdoor gathering area with boulder seating, a rentable indoor great room for community events, beach volleyball, a lit patio, accessible beach access, and food and beverage items for purchase. The public can also rent stand-up paddleboards at the adjacent boat house.

Also at Memorial Park, which is located in central Colorado Springs, visitors can enjoy the 1.25-mile paved trail around the lake or use the lakeside fitness stations. There are two playgrounds, one of which is universally accessible; several sports fields and courts; and a skate park. Sertich Ice Center is also located here, offering affordable public ice-skating opportunities year-round.

Quail Lake in southwest Colorado Springs offers fishing, non-motorized boating and paddle boarding. Swimming is not allowed in Quail Lake. There is a 1-mile fitness trail around the lake, a playground, picnic tables, and volleyball and basketball courts.

Permits are required for fishing and any type of watercraft usage, motorized and non-motorized, on both Prospect and Quail lakes.