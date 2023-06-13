(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Former Mayor John Suthers, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, and the Colorado Springs City Council are sharing their condolences after the passing of former city Councilmember Stephannie Fortune.

Condolences were shared on Tuesday, June 13 after news of Fortune’s passing. Fortune was City Councilmember for District 3, appointed to the position to fill Richard Skorman’s unexpired term in January 2022. Fortune announced that she was fighting cancer in November 2022 and said she did not plan to seek reelection for the 2023 Municipal Election.

The Colorado Springs City Council is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Stephannie Fortune. Stephannie was a champion for all things Colorado Springs. During her time on City Council she was a leader and vocal advocate for District 3. We will miss her warm personality and compassionate leadership in always making Colorado Springs a better place every day. Our hearts go out to Stephannie’s husband, Kent, her family, and loved ones. Colorado Springs City Council

Former Councilmember Stephannie Fortune, Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Former Mayor Suthers spoke about Fortune’s public service and commitment to the community.

…she immediately set to work to resolve important community issues, including the reopening of the Westside Community Center in her own district. She worked tirelessly on the Council until she was physically unable to do so any longer… In my last weeks as Mayor, I awarded Stephannie a Spirit of the Springs award for her lifetime contributions to our community. The award was well deserved, and she was very touched by it. Former Mayor John Suthers

Mayor Mobolade shared how his journey of public leadership began due to the influence of Fortune and how she rose to the challenge with kindness and compassion.

While her impact on this community is deep and lasting and the list of her accomplishments is long, she will be remembered first and foremost as a friend… My leadership journey in this city is in large part due to Stephannie’s influence in my life. I am one of thousands with that story. Stephannie will always be one of the true champions of Colorado Springs and her example of goodness, strength and joy will live on through the many, many people she touched. Mayor Yemi Mobolade

City Council said a day of remembrance will be held at a future City Council Meeting so Fortune’s husband, Kent Fortune, family, and friends can join them to honor her.