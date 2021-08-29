City of Pueblo prepares for road closures due to flood pump repairs

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo drivers will soon experience road closures as the city completes a flood control pump station repair.

Between Thursday, Sept. 2 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, the City of Pueblo will be closing a portion of West 29th Street, between I-25 and Hart Road, daily between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

All lanes in both directions will be affected by the closure.

The closures are due to a project meant to repair a flood control pump station located below the railroad crossing at 29th Street, just east of Interstate 25. The stretch of the roadway is heavily-traveled due to its proximity to the Interstate and the connection it provides to the Pueblo Mall, King Soopers, Natural Grocers, and other businesses located in the area.

The 29th Street exits from Interstate 25 will remain open (Exit 100B – both north- and south-bound).

While the closure is in effect, eastbound traffic on W. 29th Street will be forced to detour north at the Frontage Road.

Drivers approaching the closure from the west will need to detour north along the Frontage Road, east on Mel Harmon Place, and south along Dillon Drive to access area businesses.

Drivers approaching the closure from the east will need to detour north and east along Hart Road to Dillon Drive, and north to Cesar Chavez Boulevard (State Highway 47) for access to US Highway 50 and Interstate 25.

Although traffic lanes may open occasionally during this period, drivers should expect closures at any time between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

If you have questions or comments, you are asked to contact the city at (719) 553-2295.