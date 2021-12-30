City of Pueblo opening emergency shelter from Dec. 31 until Jan. 3

PUEBLO, Colo.– Mayor Nicholas Gradisar has issued a temporary housing and emergency shelter in the City of Pueblo, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 and will end at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The National Weather Service is predicting snow, low temperatures, and wind chills below zero for this period of time in the state of Colorado.

Local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. Religious institutions using their buildings as overnight warming shelters shall notify the City’s Fire Department of such usage within three business days following the first day of such usage.