(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo is looking for local artist submissions to contribute to the Pueblo Levee Mural Project with a historical and artistic design based on the five flags theme. The winning artist will receive a $1,000 stipend and $4,000 to cover the costs of painting the mural.

The City said that the design needs to include the five flags that are part of the City Seal. The five flags represent the five territories or countries that held dominion over Pueblo over the last 200 years. The five flags are; France, Mexico, Texas, Spain, and the United States. The City asks that the design tell a visual story of the history of Pueblo and represent the community without recreating the City Seal.

“This theme represents our history and culture of Pueblo while allowing our talented art community the opportunity to showcase their designs in a lasting and historic way on the Pueblo Levee,” said District 3 Pueblo City Councilor Sarah Martinez. “I’m looking forward to allowing our fellow Puebloans the opportunity to vote on the final design to be painted on the levee.”

The City asks artists to submit proposed artwork to PuebloLevee2022@gmail.com. Designs will be accepted in .jpg or .png format to be accepted by the Art Review Committee before review by Pueblo City Council.

For more information about the contest contact Pueblo Levee Mural Project Muralist/Coordinator, Cynthia Ramu, at cynthanie77@gmail.com or contact the Director of Public Affairs for the City of Pueblo, Haley Sue Robinson, at hrobinson@pueblo.us.