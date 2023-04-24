(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo has announced the spring “Team Up to Clean Up” event, offering those living in Pueblo the opportunity to dispose of large household items and yard debris at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the free trash service, individuals may receive a free energy efficiency weatherization kit and light bulbs from Black Hills Energy while supplies last.

Each household is limited to one pickup-sized truckload only and are encouraged to bring the following:

Furniture

Mattresses

Carpet

Used tires

Yard waste

Other large items

The City of Pueblo said yard waste that is easily packed in trash bags or boxes is preferred. A limit of five tires per household will be accepted and tires must be removed from the rims.

“The City of Pueblo is happy to offer this no-cost event to the public to make clean up and dumping trash more convenient,” said Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes. “This event was very successful last year, and we know residents look forward to this opportunity.”

Vehicles with building materials including concrete, soil, rocks, or any industrial or commercial waste will be turned away. Hazardous materials, appliances, televisions, computers, and other electronics may not be disposed of during this event.

The City has also partnered with Waste Connections from May 8, until May 20, for spring clean-up “Discount Days.” Those living in Pueblo can utilize 50% discounts at the Waste Connections Southside Landfill. Solid waste, trash, yard trimmings, mattresses, and box springs are accepted. All loads must be covered and secured to receive the discount.

“We are glad to partner with the Waste Connections Southside Landfill to make dumping more affordable to our residents,” said Hayes. “Citizens just need to bring a valid photo ID or ID with a current utility bill to take advantage of this offer.”

Waste Connection Southside Landfill hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Appliances, electronics, liquids, paint, tires, hazardous waste, construction demolition or roofing materials are not permitted as part of this discount offer.