(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo hosted the second annual gingerbread house decorating contest amongst City Departments on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and now the community is invited to come and see all the creative and festive culinary creations at Pueblo City Hall.

Among the entrants’ gingerbread houses on display, visitors can also view the winner, runner-up, most original, and best craftsmanship awarded houses.

“This is a fun event we hosted last year as an opportunity to rejuvenate the camaraderie within departments as we were coming out of the COVID pandemic,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “Last year’s contest was such a success, we decided to continue the tradition this year.”

This year, Mayor Gradisar and Karen Fogelsong of the Pueblo Arts Alliance judged the competition, which had a theme of “Christmas Vacation.” There was a hidden element included as a surprise to Mayor Gradisar, which included a goat in each of the gingerbread houses as a nod to the working goat ordinance passed earlier this year to assist with the clean-up of weeds in yards and other properties across the city.

Pueblo Parks and Recreation won the overall prize of grand champion for their entry, while the Pueblo City Clerk’s Office was runner-up for the competition. The Finance Department received the most original award, and the Pueblo Public Works Department received the best craftsmanship award.

Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier with winning gingerbread house. Courtesy: City of Pueblo

The gingerbread houses are available for viewing in the pre-function room of the box office at Memorial Hall on the first floor, which is located at 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo, CO 81003. The display is free and open to the public.

The gingerbread houses will remain on display through Monday, Dec. 12.