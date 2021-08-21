City of Manitou Springs prepares to auction off historic planks of wood

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs is preparing for a silent Wood Auction for 20 planks of Siberian Elm Wood.

The wood being auctioned off originates from the 12 trees that were removed for the Beckers Lane infrastructure improvement project.

“Although the removal of trees is our last resort, it is great to see these Siberian Elm Trees become useful for planting more trees and gardens within Manitou Springs” said Mayor John Graham.

The trees were milled, and kiln dried by the Colorado Springs Sawmill at Penrose, CO., which was paid fully by the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority. The planks produced by the sawmill are approximately 2” thick and vary in sizes and shapes but are anywhere from 4’ to 8’ long.

The event is scheduled for August 30th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

All the generated funds will split 50/50 into gardening and tree planting through the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.