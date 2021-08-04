City of Manitou Springs looks for a new home for 2 railcars

[The above video is a story by FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson honoring the history of Manitou Spring’s and Pike’s Peak cog railway.]

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the city of Manitou Springs is looking for a new home for two of its historic cog railway cars.

The two historic cars have been sitting in storage for some time, and the city has decided it’s time for them to be moved along to a new location.

Currently, the city’s Cog Car Committee has plans to offer the rail cars back to the cog railway for display at the parking lot outside Manitou Springs. However, if the railway says no to the city’s offer, officials plan to offer the two cars to local areas and towns such as Colorado Springs and Monument.

The Cog Committee believes that the historic railcars are a key aspect of the historical preservation of Colorado as they are iconic to the community. Finding the two cars a location close by would be a way to effectively recycle a well-known asset.