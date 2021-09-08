City of Loveland will pay Karen Garner $3 million to settle federal lawsuit from 2020 arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Loveland announced Wednesday morning that it will pay Karen Garner $3 million to settle a claim stemming from her June 2020 arrest by officers at the Loveland Police Department.

Garner was 73 years old and suffering from dementia when was injured during the arrest after being accused of stealing from a Walmart.

“The settlement with Karen Garner will help bring some closure to an unfortunate event in our community but does not upend the work we have left to do. We extend a deep and heartfelt apology to Karen Garner and her family for what they have endured as a result of this arrest,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “We know we did not act in a manner that upholds the values, integrity, and policies of the City and police department, and we are taking the necessary steps to make sure these actions are never repeated.”

Even though the civil lawsuit will be settlement, two former officers, Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali, still face criminal charges. They were charged only after the body camera footage went viral.

srcset="https://kdvr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2021/05/Daria-Jalali.png?w=160 160w, https://kdvr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2021/05/Daria-Jalali.png?w=256 256w, https://kdvr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2021/05/Daria-Jalali.png?w=320 320w, https://kdvr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2021/05/Daria-Jalali.png?w=640 640w, https://kdvr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2021/05/Daria-Jalali.png?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px"

“There is no excuse, under any circumstances, for what happened to Ms. Garner. We have agreed on steps we need to take to begin building back trust. While these actions won’t change what Ms. Garner experienced, they will serve to improve this police department and hopefully restore faith that the LPD exists to serve those who live in and visit Loveland,” Chief Bob Ticer stated.

The following changes were made to LPD policy and practices following Garner’s arrest:

An updated and improved use-of-force review process that will include faster response times and review by an assistant city attorney as well as City of Loveland Human Resources personnel.

Plans to launch LPD Listens tours, an opportunity for City residents to share and engage with Loveland Police Department command staff.

Collaboration with City Council on ways to expand and enhance LPD’s mental health co-responder program with SummitStone Health Partners.

The City of Loveland also created a Trust Commission after Garner’s arrest: