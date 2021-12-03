City of Colorado Springs to host quarterly ADA forum

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs will host a quarterly American Disability Association forum via Google Meet on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Topics on the agenda are:

Self-Evaluations and Transition Plans – Current and Upcoming Projects for 2021-2022

Revocable Permits

Web Accessibility

Strategic Plan Update

Login and Accessibility Information

If you require a disability accommodation to participate in this call, or would like to request meeting materials in an alternative format, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov 48 hours in advance to allow time for the accommodation request to be filled.

To join the video meeting, click here.

Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 470-735-3583 and enter this PIN: 380 024 043#

To view more phone numbers, click this link.

To be added to the distribution list for future meeting invitations, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov.