City of Colorado Springs to host quarterly ADA forum

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs will host a quarterly American Disability Association forum via Google Meet on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Topics on the agenda are:
- Self-Evaluations and Transition Plans – Current and Upcoming Projects for 2021-2022
- Revocable Permits
- Web Accessibility
- Strategic Plan Update
Login and Accessibility Information
If you require a disability accommodation to participate in this call, or would like to request meeting materials in an alternative format, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov 48 hours in advance to allow time for the accommodation request to be filled.
To join the video meeting, click here.
Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 470-735-3583 and enter this PIN: 380 024 043#
To view more phone numbers, click this link.
To be added to the distribution list for future meeting invitations, please email Robert.Hernandez@coloradosprings.gov.